About Health Services

Health Services (HS) supports the mission of the University of Illinois at Springfield (UIS) by providing cost effective, comprehensive, accessible, professional health care to the campus community.

It is an integral part of that mission to provide preventive services and resources that support participation in health care, enabling individuals to recognize health as a comprehensive state over which they have control.

It is our goal to provide health care that allows individuals to perform optimally, both physically and mentally, in order to achieve their academic and intellectual potential and to minimize interruptions in their academic careers. We do so by providing health care and health education in a safe, confidential (see Privacy Notice) and non-judgmental environment that respects and affirms individual differences and cultural diversity. We serve as advocates on behalf of the campus community in matters of health and health policy consistent with professional ethics and responsibilities. (see patient’s rights).

Important

Immunization records must be submitted and in compliance by the 10th day of classes for the semester in order to avoid a non-refundable $35 late processing fee.

Office Hours (Doctor’s Hours vary):

8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday

By appointment only

Open Access:

More friendly system