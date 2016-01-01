Proceed to the University sign in page:

Sign in

Do You: want to be notified in case of a campus emergency?

wish you had a “panic button” on your mobile device to contact Campus Police?

think a campus walking escort would be useful?

want to help Campus Police to expedite a law-enforcement response, but remain anonymous? If you answered Yes to any one of the above question, please consider signing up for the UIS-Alert Emergency Notification System. Who May Use This Service Students, faculty, and staff of the University of Illinois Springfield can register to receive messages from RaveAlert. The system will only be used for emergency communications. Sign up is simple and options can be changed by you at any time. Tech Support for RaveAlert Please contact the UIS ITS Client Services with questions or problems using RaveAlert: Email: techsupport@uis.edu

Phone: 217.206.6000, or 877.847.0443 (toll-free)

UIS-Alert FAQ

RAVE website for higher education

UIS-Alert Emergency Notification System consists of:

a) RaveAlert

RaveAlert is an emergency notification service which quickly sends important messages directly to you. The system uses text, email, and social media to reach you in the event of an emergency. The system will only be used for emergency communications.

b) Guardian

Guardian allows any user with a smart phone to activate a “panic button” that will immediately alert police to a problem and open communications between the user and the Campus Police. This connection provides a GPS location (if active on phone) for the Campus Police to aid in locating the user.

Additionally, Guardian has a precautionary timer that acts as a digital alternative to a campus walking escort. A user will be able to set the estimated time needed to walk to a destination. If that time expires and the user has not canceled the timer, the Campus Police will call to ensure that the user is safe.

c) EyeWitness

EyeWitness allows anyone who witnesses a crime to initiate a text message conversation with a Public Safety officer. This service allows anyone to text the Campus Police to expedite a law-enforcement response. EyeWitness offer tipsters anonymity, allowing students to discretely provide timely, critical information without letting those in his/her vicinity in on the conversation.